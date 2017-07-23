A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Radio talk show host laments juvenile substance abuse

DESPITE all information provided on the use of illicit drugs, children still continue to use drugs and consume alcohol in Trinidad and Tobago.

This was mentioned by radio personality Garth St Clair, host of the popular Eye On Dependency radio programme on i95FM, at the end of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) North Zone annual July/August Junior Vacation Camp, at the Grand Stand Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of- Spain.



Students between the ages of five to 16 years participated in a two- weeks camp, learning about calypso music, and the culture of the art form. The students were given a lecturer on the dangers and usage of illicit drugs, and they also got a first hand experience to view synthetic hard core drugs, displayed by Inspector Kyon Wilson from the Central Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau.



Being a recovered illicit substance user, St Clair said it is quite alarming, and noted more should be done to protect the younger generation from gravitating toward substance abuse.



“I know how dangerous drugs are and from some of the questions that were asked in the class this morning...



some of the children are eight and nine, and majority of them admitted that they have had a drink of alcohol already. They are not 25 years as yet. Although I have heard stuff like this before, I am always surprised despite the information out there.” He continued, “Parents still see it fit to give children drugs or alcohol. Despite all the information and the dangers of substance abuse, some family members still see it get to give their child alcohol or drugs. Imagine children at that tender age admitted that they tried ‘Black and White whisky’, Polar Beer’ and, ‘Stag’, and things that I myself never used.” He said the situation is scary and if the problem is not dealt with some of them can move onto harder drugs. He said the camp works with the children to educate them not only about the art form of TT culture but all aspect of life.



St Clair said recently the United Nation stated that if a young person wants to try drugs or consume alcohol, they should at least wait until they reach 25-years of age when the brain is fully developed, and they can make a decision.



The students all agreed that the camp was very informative not only about TT culture but about all aspect of life, and looked forward to next year’s camp activities. They were presented with certificates of participation, and were treated to lunch and snacks at the end of the camp.







