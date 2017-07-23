Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Ramesh: I received no application to seal Ayers-Caesar proceedings Sunday, July 23 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Ramesh: I received no application to seal Ayers-Caesar proceedings

Sunday, July 23 2017

SENIOR Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, attorney for former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar in her lawsuit against Chief Justice Ivor Archie, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) and the President, said he received no application for the case to be sealed and advocated for the case be heard in public.

In a letter yesterday, Maharaj said there were reports in the media on Friday that the Judiciary has moved to seal all the documents filed.

“It is to be noted that the President under the law can only be sued in the name of the Attorney General. This is made clear by the State Liability and Proceedings Act.” Maharaj said he was contacted by reporters who asked whether it was true the proceedings were sealed since some of them went to the Registry in the Port of Spain High Court to ask about the claim and were told by officials at the counter those proceedings were sealed.

“I informed the media that no application to seal these proceedings were served on me or my law firm and the procedure required to seal the proceedings required an application to be made to a judge.” He said he sent a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court on Friday.

“I wanted her to inform me if the proceedings were sealed, and if so, what was the process used for such an order to be have been made.” Maharaj said he has not received any response to his letter.

“It must be presumed therefore that no application was made to a judge for these proceedings to be sealed and no judge has made any order for these proceedings to be sealed.” Maharaj said “sealed” may have been a wrong term used to members of the media in describing restrictions.

“Using the term that the proceedings were sealed could have given the impression that there was a court order with the consequence that the hearing of the proceedings would be conducted in private.

There is a distinction for non-parties to proceedings to be denied access to documents filed in court...



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Radio talk show host laments juvenile substance abuse
 • Consumer pressure
 • NO PYOL INVASION
 • Burn victim recovering
 • Umar Abdullah calls for investigation into police killing
 • King’s Wharf resident gets eviction notice

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.