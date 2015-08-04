|Home » News »
HEAVY rainfall along the East/West corridor yesterday caused flooding and landslides in Diego Martin, Santa Cruz and Maraval.
When Sunday Newsday contacted Deputy CEO of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, Neville Wint, he said he had only received preliminary reports at the time but teams from the various regional corporations were in the field assessing the situation.
