Third suspect charged for Maloney double murder

Monday, July 24 2017

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC has given instructions to the Homicide bureau to charge a third man for the murders of Rose Mohammed and Vedesh Subar.

The 25-year-old Valencia man is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today charged with the offence. Additionally the DPP also gave instruction to release a 32-year-old man who was also detained in connection with the double murder.



Two people — 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old relative of Mohammed — were already charged with the double murder and have appeared before an Arima Magistrate.



On June 28, Mohammed and Subar was found bound and gagged, with their throats slit, at Mohammed’s home on Ajim Baksh Street.



The discovery of the two bodies was made by Mohammed’s husband.







