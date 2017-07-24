Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Third suspect charged for Maloney double murder Monday, July 24 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Third suspect charged for Maloney double murder

Monday, July 24 2017

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC has given instructions to the Homicide bureau to charge a third man for the murders of Rose Mohammed and Vedesh Subar.

The 25-year-old Valencia man is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today charged with the offence. Additionally the DPP also gave instruction to release a 32-year-old man who was also detained in connection with the double murder.

Two people — 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old relative of Mohammed — were already charged with the double murder and have appeared before an Arima Magistrate.

On June 28, Mohammed and Subar was found bound and gagged, with their throats slit, at Mohammed’s home on Ajim Baksh Street.

The discovery of the two bodies was made by Mohammed’s husband.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • SANTA CRUZ CLEANS UP
 • Law student raped at knifepoint
 • A healthy lesson
 • Third suspect charged for Maloney double murder
 • No more time
 • Shah and Indo-tribalism

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.