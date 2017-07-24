|Home » News »
Monday, July 24 2017
|
Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC has given instructions to the Homicide bureau to charge a third man for the murders of Rose Mohammed and Vedesh Subar.
The 25-year-old Valencia man is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today charged with the offence. Additionally the DPP also gave instruction to release a 32-year-old man who was also detained in connection with the double murder.
