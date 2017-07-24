A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Law student raped at knifepoint

Monday, July 24 2017

A 31-year-old Guyanese man who buggered and forced a law student to carry out grevious sexual acts was yesterday assisting the Arouca police in their investigation into the two offences.

The traumatised victim, who is from Tobago, returned to the sister isle on Saturday night, hours after the incident, and is recieving counceling for his ordeal.



According to reports, the victim who is pursuing a law degree, travels to Trinidad every Saturday to attend classes.



On Saturday afternoon around 4 pm he exitied a taxi in Arouca and was on his way to board another taxi to take him to the Piarco International Airport, when he saw a man whom he thought looked familiar.



The victim told police that he was approached by a man who told him that he was going to Tobago but needed to go to his apartment to change, and asked the law student to accompany him to his apartment so he could freshen up before they both departed to the airport.



The law student said because the man looked familiar he did not feel that there was anything sinister about the invitation to go to the suspect’s apartment.



According to the victim, when arriving to the apartment a short distance away from the Arouca taxi stand the man placed a knife at his neck, and ordered him to perform oral sex.



He said that following the act, he was then buggered for close to ten minutes.



Following the two rape acts the student was allowed to leave. He made his way to the Arouca Police Station where the matter was reported.



The victim was taken to the St Joseph Health Centre where he was examined by DMO Dr Gopaul, and a medical certificate obtained. Police officers then took the victim back to the Arouca area where a search was carried out at the apartment where the rape act took place, and a 31-year-old Guyanese national arrested.



The suspect was taken back to the Arouca Police Station and was expected to be placed on an identification parade yesterday for the two rape acts as well as other criminal acts reported by victims.



The law student was expected to return to the country yesterday to attend the identification parade.



Sources say that the man was inconsolable following the incident.



Investigatons are continuing.








