Tuesday, July 25 2017
A UNARMED security guard was shot when he bravely confronted and tried to grab a bag from one of three armed bandits shortly a daring mid-morning robbery yesterday at a jewelry store in San Fernando.
The robbery occurred at about 11.40 am when the bandits held up the owners of Jemtel Jewellers located inside RRM Plaza off High Street. Matthew Pierre, 40, of Safe and Secure Security Services Ltd, was on patrol inside the plaza when he was alerted by a commotion and on checking, saw the bandits fleeing from the jewelry store. As he tried to grab a bag from one of the bandits, a shot rang out.
