Guard shot in jewelry heist

KWAME WEEKES Tuesday, July 25 2017

A UNARMED security guard was shot when he bravely confronted and tried to grab a bag from one of three armed bandits shortly a daring mid-morning robbery yesterday at a jewelry store in San Fernando.

The robbery occurred at about 11.40 am when the bandits held up the owners of Jemtel Jewellers located inside RRM Plaza off High Street. Matthew Pierre, 40, of Safe and Secure Security Services Ltd, was on patrol inside the plaza when he was alerted by a commotion and on checking, saw the bandits fleeing from the jewelry store. As he tried to grab a bag from one of the bandits, a shot rang out.



The gunmen retrieved the bag containing an undisclosed amount of jewelry, which fell to the floor before running out of the plaza.



They crossed the street and ran through the Carlton Centre towards St James Street where they were last seen.



Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, captured by cameras mounted at the entrance to RRM plaza has since been handed over to police.



It showed security guard Pierre chasing after one bandit while the other two were running behind the guard. The bandit behind Pierre was seen pointing a gun at the guard’s back. Moments later, Pierre was seen hopping back into the plaza.



The robbery drama attracted a large crowd of people who stood and watched as Pierre, grimacing in pain, was taken on a stretcher to an ambulance which took him to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated and is warded in stable condition.



Police sources later confirmed getting fingerprints from the crime scene which they hope can lead to the identities of the bandits and arrests.



Detective Inspector Don Gajadhar is leading investigations.



