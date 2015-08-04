|Home » News »
AFTER months of panic and interruptions on the inter-island sea bridge, truckers can now breathe a little easier. Relief for them came in the form of the leased cargo vessel MV Cabo Star made its first commercial voyage yesterday to Tobago carrying trucks laden with items including building material, food, livestock etc.
Speaking yesterday at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal, trucker John Dickenson said he was excited about the new vessel and “ready to go home.” Dickenson added that he had been waiting almost two weeks to get back to Tobago and was holding on to the hope that the Star outperforms the MV Super Fast Galicia.
