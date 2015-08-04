Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Cabo Star’s maiden voyage to Tobago Tuesday, July 25 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Cabo Star’s maiden voyage to Tobago

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Tuesday, July 25 2017

AFTER months of panic and interruptions on the inter-island sea bridge, truckers can now breathe a little easier. Relief for them came in the form of the leased cargo vessel MV Cabo Star made its first commercial voyage yesterday to Tobago carrying trucks laden with items including building material, food, livestock etc.

Speaking yesterday at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal, trucker John Dickenson said he was excited about the new vessel and “ready to go home.” Dickenson added that he had been waiting almost two weeks to get back to Tobago and was holding on to the hope that the Star outperforms the MV Super Fast Galicia.

“They say it can hold more than the Galicia so we hope it fixes the situation. Things are getting worse so I really hope this is the solution to the problem and that this vessel can bridge the gap between the islands,” Dickenson said. Asked how things were going yesterday at the terminal, Dickenson said that everything was “running good” and there weren’t any setbacks.

Newsday understands that there was no sailing for the truckers over the weekend and there was a backlog of trucks waiting to be transported to the sister isle. The Cabo Star will serve as a temporary relief to the sea-bridge for a chartered one year at a daily cost of approximately $157,500.

The vessel was expected to depart Port-of-Spain at 2 pm with some 100 vehicles and passengers. The Star can reportedly hold 120 passengers and has space for 130 vehicles.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • FEAR OF $B FLOP
 • Rambharat: Property tax won’t raise food prices
 • First Peoples to preserve culture
 • New IMA Board appointed
 • Diatonic performs in Taiwan
 • MP asks about health centre

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.