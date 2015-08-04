A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Cabo Star’s maiden voyage to Tobago

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Tuesday, July 25 2017

AFTER months of panic and interruptions on the inter-island sea bridge, truckers can now breathe a little easier. Relief for them came in the form of the leased cargo vessel MV Cabo Star made its first commercial voyage yesterday to Tobago carrying trucks laden with items including building material, food, livestock etc.

Speaking yesterday at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal, trucker John Dickenson said he was excited about the new vessel and “ready to go home.” Dickenson added that he had been waiting almost two weeks to get back to Tobago and was holding on to the hope that the Star outperforms the MV Super Fast Galicia.



“They say it can hold more than the Galicia so we hope it fixes the situation. Things are getting worse so I really hope this is the solution to the problem and that this vessel can bridge the gap between the islands,” Dickenson said. Asked how things were going yesterday at the terminal, Dickenson said that everything was “running good” and there weren’t any setbacks.



Newsday understands that there was no sailing for the truckers over the weekend and there was a backlog of trucks waiting to be transported to the sister isle. The Cabo Star will serve as a temporary relief to the sea-bridge for a chartered one year at a daily cost of approximately $157,500.



The vessel was expected to depart Port-of-Spain at 2 pm with some 100 vehicles and passengers. The Star can reportedly hold 120 passengers and has space for 130 vehicles.







