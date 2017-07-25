Newsday Logo
New IMA Board appointed Tuesday, July 25 2017
New IMA Board appointed

Tuesday, July 25 2017

THIS country’s land and marine environment are under “considerable threat.” Planning Minister Camille Robins on-Re g i s made this observation to members of the new board of governors of the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) during a recent ceremony at the Old Fire Station on Abercromby Street, Port- of- Spain where she handed them their instruments of appointmnent.

“These threats arise from a combination of factors, not least of which is our predilection as citizens to be authors of our own misery,” Robins on-Re g i s stated. She asked, “ How else does one explain a bonfire being set on a beach that is known to be a nesting site for our leatherback turtles that results, based on reports, in about 80 hatchlings literally being roasted alive? How else do we explain the tonnes of garbage illegally disposed along river banks and in watercourses that contributed in no small way to the flooding experienced in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Bret? The members of the newly inducted IMA Board are Paul Gabbadon, Andrea Julien, Hayden Alexander (chairman), Nadia Jardine, Dave Elliot and Beverly Khan.

Members of the Green Fund Advisory Committee also received their instruments of appointment at the same ceremony. This committee is chaired by former Central Bank Governor Ewart Williams.

Other members of the committee include, “Clarence Bacchus, Anthony Ramnarine, Tricia Ford and Rennie Gosine.



