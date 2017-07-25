|Home » News »
|Tuesday, July 25 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles is calling on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to provide an update on the Rochard Douglas Health Centre.
According to Charles, the health facility has been closed since last Friday and patients are being asked to utilize the Lengua Health Centre.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.052 sek.