MP asks about health centre Tuesday, July 25 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


MP asks about health centre

Tuesday, July 25 2017

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles is calling on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to provide an update on the Rochard Douglas Health Centre.

According to Charles, the health facility has been closed since last Friday and patients are being asked to utilize the Lengua Health Centre.

Charles said no work has started on the closed facility.

He claimed, “This is just another page in the saga that is the on-going health care crisis in this country.”

