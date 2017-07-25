A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Pensioner, family robbed at home

Tuesday, July 25 2017

A 72-YEAR-OLD pensioner and his family were held up at gunpoint by bandits who invaded their Caparo home during the early morning hours yesterday.

According to reports, at 2 am, Francis Pulido, 72, his wife Carmen Boodoo, 58, Ann Marie Sookden, 38, and Sookdeo Baboolal, 33, were all awakened as three gunmen broke into and entered the house.



The family members were ordered to lie face down on the floor by the intruders who proceeded to tie them up.



The bandits then ransacked the house and seized a quantity of items including cash, jewelry and electronic household items.



They also seized the keys to two vehicles parked outside the house.



Threatening to shoot them if they called the police, the bandits loaded up the family’s Nissan Navara pick-up van and a station wagon with the electronics and sped off.



One of the victims managed to get free of the bonds and alerted the police. Officers issued an all points bulletin and roadblocks were set up, but the bandits still managed to evade capture. The victims were later interviewed by police.



Up to press time, the victims’ vehicles valued collectively at $240,000 as well as the items taken from the house, were not recovered.



Investigations are ongoing.







