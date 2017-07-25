|Home » News »
A 72-YEAR-OLD pensioner and his family were held up at gunpoint by bandits who invaded their Caparo home during the early morning hours yesterday.
According to reports, at 2 am, Francis Pulido, 72, his wife Carmen Boodoo, 58, Ann Marie Sookden, 38, and Sookdeo Baboolal, 33, were all awakened as three gunmen broke into and entered the house.
