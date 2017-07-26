A d v e r t i s e m e n t

DAD, SON SHOT DEAD

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Wednesday, July 26 2017

A VISIT to relatives in Laventille yesterday ended in a man and his son being ambushed by gunmen and shot multiple times. Fitzroy Daniel was slumped dead in the driver’s seat of his car along Picton Road. Further down the road, his son Jabari lay twitching as blood oozed from multiple gunshot wounds in his back and chest.

While his 65-year-old father, who was shot in the back of the head, was pronounced dead at the scene, Jabari was still alive at the time and was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where the 25-year-old died hours later while undergoing emergency surgery. The double murder was the latest in a series of bloody incidents which left five people dead between Monday and yesterday. (See story below) According to reports, at about 1 pm, father and son who hailed from Snake Valley in Laventille, arrived at Picton Road to visit family after they received word that their loved ones had been involved in an accident hours earlier.



As Jabari drove in the direction of Pump Trace, several men surrounded his red station- wagon.



As he stopped the vehicle to find out what was going on, shots were fired and Fitzroy who was sitting in the front passenger seat slumped over to the right, his body being held up by the strap of the seatbelt.



On seeing his father being shot, Jabari jumped out of the car ran off. Gunmen chased after him, their guns blazing.



Jabari stumbled and fell along the road with gunmen standing over him as they pumped round after round into his body. They then ran off.



As residents contacted the police, several men who surveyed the scene, used their cellular phones to take photo and video images of Fitzroy and Jabari.



The images were later uploaded to social media.



Up to press time, no motive was established for the double murder. Autopsies are expected to be performed today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Up to press time, the murder toll for the year stood at 279.







