|Wednesday, July 26 2017
A VISIT to relatives in Laventille yesterday ended in a man and his son being ambushed by gunmen and shot multiple times. Fitzroy Daniel was slumped dead in the driver’s seat of his car along Picton Road. Further down the road, his son Jabari lay twitching as blood oozed from multiple gunshot wounds in his back and chest.
While his 65-year-old father, who was shot in the back of the head, was pronounced dead at the scene, Jabari was still alive at the time and was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where the 25-year-old died hours later while undergoing emergency surgery. The double murder was the latest in a series of bloody incidents which left five people dead between Monday and yesterday. (See story below) According to reports, at about 1 pm, father and son who hailed from Snake Valley in Laventille, arrived at Picton Road to visit family after they received word that their loved ones had been involved in an accident hours earlier.
