|Wednesday, July 26 2017
NIOMI Antoine, 16, has been reported as missing. Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. The teenager, of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima was last seen at her grandmother’s home in Bank Village, Carapichaima at about 6 pm on Monday, a police report stated.
At about 12.45 am on Tuesday, Niomi’s worried mother Carol Antoine visited the Freeport Police Station and lodged a missing person’s report. Niomi is described as being of African descent, four feet tall and of brown complexion and wearing shoulder length hair.
