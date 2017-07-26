A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Carapichaima teen girl missing

NIOMI Antoine, 16, has been reported as missing. Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating her. The teenager, of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima was last seen at her grandmother’s home in Bank Village, Carapichaima at about 6 pm on Monday, a police report stated.

At about 12.45 am on Tuesday, Niomi’s worried mother Carol Antoine visited the Freeport Police Station and lodged a missing person’s report. Niomi is described as being of African descent, four feet tall and of brown complexion and wearing shoulder length hair.



She was last seen dressed in a long black dress and a pair of black sandals. Anyone with information on Niomi’s whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any nearest police station.







