A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Bakr: Uprising could happen again

by Shane Superville Thursday, July 27 2017

ON THE 27th anniversary of the 1990 attempted coup today, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen and the man behind that insurrection, believes a second uprising can happen if the country’s appointed leaders continue to ignore the will of the people .

Newsday spoke to Bakr at his Mucurapo compound on Tuesday .



He explained that the reason for his decision in carrying out the insurrection 27 years ago, was to address rampant corruption under the then National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government .



He cited circumstances surrounding the death of WPC Bernadette James .



“You know what’s the genesis of this thing? The politicians were dealing drugs and they killed Bernadette James. That is the genesis and if something like this happens again. I don’t know...we may very well do the same thing because you can’t just kill women,” Bakr said. He added that the Jamaat al Muslimeen remains prepared to do what it takes to ensure the safety of women and children .



“We are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure women and children are protected. At least in 1990, women were not being slashed or stripped naked and raped .



“This is what is going on now and this is the very same moral abyss I spoke of in my address 27 years ago.” Bakr said the failure of governments, past and present, to properly address crime and criminality in the wake of the attempted coup was what led to an increase in violent crimes and more emboldened criminals .



“We’ve come to see it that by not making the appropriate changes, society has descended into the abyss and I don’t know how or when we’re going to return .



Every day we have murders and we are at a stage where people are slitting women’s throats .



“While it is in the best interest of the Prime Minister and the National Security Minister to solve the crime, they just don’t know how to do it. Prior to 1990, we controlled the streets and if you look at the murder rate then, it never exceeded one hundred in a year,” Bakr said .



Asked if the current economic situation in Trinidad is in any way similar to the economic downturn of 1989, which produced the attempted coup, Bakr said that the situation for many working class people has worsened. He criticised both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader for their recent meeting which he said failed to address the plight of people living below the poverty line. “It’s 100% worst. That is the reality for a lot of the working class people in Trinidad today .



According to a recent report, 500,000 persons are now living with less than $1,000 .



That is less than minimum wage. When the government changed hands, the results of this study went from the Partnership to the People’s National Movement and they did absolutely nothing to alleviate this most important issue .



“Politicians are flirting in the face of the people by saying they are going to meet and they have an agenda that does not include the priorities.” Newsday also spoke to former 1990 attempted coup hostage Wendell Eversley who agreed with his former captor Bakr, that conditions in TT are ripe for a second uprising, simply because of the government’s failure to aggressively tackle organised crime .



“We have a situation where there are young men wanting to go to Syria to fight for ISIS .



Where is the intelligence gathering? Things like intelligence gathering are still largely absent from our National Security council,” Eversley said .







