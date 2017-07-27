|Home » News »
ANGOSTURA CEO Genevieve Jodhan has categorically denied reports that the company is paying the legal fees of its Chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin.
In a brief interview with Newsday yesterday, Jodhan said, “statements published and quoted in the media, suggesting that the company is paying the legal fees of its Chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, are inaccurate and false.” The CEO was referring to an on-going investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against Balgobin earlier this year, by one of Angostura’s female executives via the company’s whistleblower policy.
