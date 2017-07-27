A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Angostura denies $$ paid for chairman’s legal bill

Sasha Harrinanan Thursday, July 27 2017

ANGOSTURA CEO Genevieve Jodhan has categorically denied reports that the company is paying the legal fees of its Chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin.

In a brief interview with Newsday yesterday, Jodhan said, “statements published and quoted in the media, suggesting that the company is paying the legal fees of its Chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, are inaccurate and false.” The CEO was referring to an on-going investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against Balgobin earlier this year, by one of Angostura’s female executives via the company’s whistleblower policy.



Jodhan chose to speak briefly on the matter after recent media reports that Angostura had spent $3.5 million in legal and other fees in defending Balgobin.



“That bothered me,” Jodhan told Newsday, “because we’re working hard to grow the brand and for someone to come out and openly say something that’s not true...it’s wrong.



It’s important for our shareholders to know that those statements are inaccurate and false,” Jodhan reiterated.







