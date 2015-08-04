A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Roget: Class war developing

RICHARDSON DHALAI Thursday, July 27 2017

JOINT Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget has declared that a class war is developing between the “haves and have nots” and that the united trade union movement is the only entity that can defend the “weak and vulnerable” in society.

Roget stated this during a mobilisation exercise at Frisco Junction, Point Fortin on Tuesday evening as the three major trade union federations rolled into the southern borough.



Addressing trade unionists before engaging in a hand bill distribution to drum up support for the August 4 Labour Day II action in Port of Spain, Roget said people are suffering in silence due to runaway crime, murders and rising unemployment which affect mainly the working class.



“Today people are hurting, all of us have to face the rising food prices in the grocery, all of us have to face the rising cost of living and if that is not bad enough, all of us are targets in terms of our jobs and job security,” he said.



“Today you have a job, by this evening you may not have it and it does not matter where you live, what party you support, where you work or what company you work for...all of us are targets because we belong to another class, the working class for which the elite class feel they should continue to take advantage,” he said.



“So this is a class warfare between the haves and the have nots, where the haves want to have more and they need to get that more from those who don’t have, to extract as much as they can and ours is the responsibility to say ‘no, no, no’, we will stand in stout defence of the people,” he added.



Roget said communities are being neglected by the major political parties and cited the PNM-stronghold of Point Fortin as a prime example saying this community is depressed economically and in terms of development yet it is the major hub for TT’s exploration, production and export of oil and natural gas.







