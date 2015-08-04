Newsday Logo
Seven-year-old boy drowns in family pool Friday, July 28 2017
Newsletter

Seven-year-old boy drowns in family pool

NALINEE SEELAL Friday, July 28 2017

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy drowned on Wednesday afternoon at his Millennium Park, Trincity home after his right hand got stuck in the pump inside the pool.

Riberto Heeraman is believed to have drowned after he attempted to pull his hand from the pump but became confused and remained submerged in the water for close to five minutes.

His 15-year-old brother Ricardo found him in the pool and called their father Deonarine Heeraman. The child was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

At about 1.30 pm, Riberto and other siblings were bathing in one of two pools when they decided to take a break.

Riberto reportedly told Ricardo he was going to use the bathroom but, when a check was made for him and he was not found, his Ricardo searched the pool area and found him. At the Forensic Science Centre, St James yesterday, his parents were inconsolable after viewing their son’s body.

Arouca Police are treating the death as an accident.

Heeraman said he and other members of the family were deeply traumatised but because of their Christian faith, they believe Riberto is now in a better place. He described his son as being very loving, kind, considerate and good at everything he put his hands on.

“That child would do anything for me,” Heeraman said. He could clean house, he could do anything and was very skilled.” He said his son even sang calypso at school and was well loved by his family and classmates at the Valencia Government School.



