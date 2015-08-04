|Home » News »
|Friday, July 28 2017
A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy drowned on Wednesday afternoon at his Millennium Park, Trincity home after his right hand got stuck in the pump inside the pool.
Riberto Heeraman is believed to have drowned after he attempted to pull his hand from the pump but became confused and remained submerged in the water for close to five minutes.
