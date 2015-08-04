|Home » News »
A Princes Town family is trying to come to terms with the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy.
Anderson Gopaul, a form two pupil of the Tableland Secondary School, died after he collapsed outside the bathroom of the family’s New Grant home on Wednesday morning. An autopsy revealed Anderson, who is one of a twin, died as a result of heart failure. He was found unresponsive at about 11.30 am by his 18-year-old brother Anson Gopaul Jr.
