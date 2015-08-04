Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » 13-year-old suffers heart attack Friday, July 28 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


13-year-old suffers heart attack

STACY MOORE Friday, July 28 2017

A Princes Town family is trying to come to terms with the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy.

Anderson Gopaul, a form two pupil of the Tableland Secondary School, died after he collapsed outside the bathroom of the family’s New Grant home on Wednesday morning. An autopsy revealed Anderson, who is one of a twin, died as a result of heart failure. He was found unresponsive at about 11.30 am by his 18-year-old brother Anson Gopaul Jr.

Anson told Newsday yesterday he left his brother doing chores and went to his bedroom.

Later that morning he went into the bathroom and found Anderson on the ground.

“He was not breathing. I called out to my parents, I screamed, I could not believe it.” Anderson was taken in an ambulance to the Princes Town Health Facility. It was while undergoing treatment he died.

Anson said, “The doctors tried CPR and he was not responding to anything. I can’t believe he is gone. Our family is hurting so bad, no one expected this.” He said Anderson appeared to be in the best of health and never complained of any heart problems.

Anderson and Antonio were expected to celebrate their 14th birthday on October 9. They attended the same school and were described as inseparable.

He is expected to be buried tomorrow.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • MISCHIEF
 • ‘Sham retrenchment’ costs DHL $2.3M
 • Bringing up children
 • Driver dies in La Romaine accident
 • Ramesh: She was fired like an ordinary employee
 • 13-year-old suffers heart attack

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.052 sek.