13-year-old suffers heart attack

STACY MOORE Friday, July 28 2017

A Princes Town family is trying to come to terms with the sudden death of a 13-year-old boy.

Anderson Gopaul, a form two pupil of the Tableland Secondary School, died after he collapsed outside the bathroom of the family’s New Grant home on Wednesday morning. An autopsy revealed Anderson, who is one of a twin, died as a result of heart failure. He was found unresponsive at about 11.30 am by his 18-year-old brother Anson Gopaul Jr.



Anson told Newsday yesterday he left his brother doing chores and went to his bedroom.



Later that morning he went into the bathroom and found Anderson on the ground.



“He was not breathing. I called out to my parents, I screamed, I could not believe it.” Anderson was taken in an ambulance to the Princes Town Health Facility. It was while undergoing treatment he died.



Anson said, “The doctors tried CPR and he was not responding to anything. I can’t believe he is gone. Our family is hurting so bad, no one expected this.” He said Anderson appeared to be in the best of health and never complained of any heart problems.



Anderson and Antonio were expected to celebrate their 14th birthday on October 9. They attended the same school and were described as inseparable.



He is expected to be buried tomorrow.








