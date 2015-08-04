Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » ‘Sham retrenchment’ costs DHL $2.3M Friday, July 28 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


‘Sham retrenchment’ costs DHL $2.3M

JADA LOUTOO Friday, July 28 2017

FORMER DHL Express Trinidad and Tobago district manager (British Caribbean) has been awarded $2.3 million in damages by the Industrial Court after it was determined she was fired in a “sham retrenchment” exercise in 2013.

The manager with 14 years service at DHL contended her dismissal on March 13, 2013 was part of a “dastardly scheme to get rid of her” and was heartless as she, at the time, was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder because of her husband’s brutal killing five years before.

The worker’s case was argued in the Industrial Court by attorney Michael Quamina on behalf of the Communication Workers Union which filed a trade dispute in the court.

In yesterday’s ruling, Industrial Court judge Melvin Daniel held that the court considered the worker’s retrenchment to be a “sham” and described her dismissal as “egregious”.

According to the trade dispute, the worker was employed with DHL Express TT since 1999 and was promoted to the position of District Manager British Caribbean in August 2012 with a base salary of $78,000.

She also received a housing allowance of $33,000 and car allowance of $12,400.

In November 2012, she fell ill and was diagnosed with PTSD, stemming from her husband’s murder in 2007.

By March 2013, she was fired purportedly as a consequence of her position being made redundant.

“The cold hard fact is that there was no redundancy and the company just wanted to rid themselves of a worker who may become a liability later on as a consequence of her illness,” Quamina argued.

In witness statements, she said she was dismissed while she was on a month’s sick leave and after informing the company that she had a health condition which required strong medication and time off.

Quamina argued that the company’s defence of a restructuring exercise was unbelievable and there was no evidence to support this claim.

No plan was produced in the proceedings.

He held that it was also inconsistent with a plan for redundancy since she was promoted to the position of District Manager a mere two months before the purported start of the restructuring exercise.

“How could it be fathomable that a company which is not a fly by night operation would less than one month later make this newly formulated position redundant?” Quamina asked

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • MISCHIEF
 • ‘Sham retrenchment’ costs DHL $2.3M
 • Bringing up children
 • Driver dies in La Romaine accident
 • Ramesh: She was fired like an ordinary employee
 • 13-year-old suffers heart attack

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.