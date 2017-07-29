|Home » News »
|Saturday, July 29 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE annual national awards ceremony will take place on Republic Day (September 24) and not Independence Day (August 31), as has been the case since TT gained independence from the United Kingdom 55 years ago. President Anthony Carmona announced the change in a statement yesterday.
Carmona explained that he had previously written to several stakeholders, to express his view that the awards ceremony should be held on Republic Day. In his letters of consultation, Carmona said he is the Chancellor of the Order of the Republic of TT, “which is that Society of Honour established in the Constitution for the recognition and awarding of what are commonly referred to as National Awards.”
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.051 sek.