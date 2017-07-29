|Home » News »
|Saturday, July 29 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
POLICE are probing a multi-million dollar fire which broke out at a hardware in Barrackpore on Thursday evening.
Losses at Fareed Baksh Hardware and Construction Company of Cumuto Road North, Barrackpore have so far been estimated at $5 million. Investigators say not only did the stock in the hardware go up in flames, but a number of high end vehicles parked on the compound were destroyed.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.047 sek.