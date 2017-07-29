A d v e r t i s e m e n t

$5M fire in Barrackpore

Cecily Asson Saturday, July 29 2017

POLICE are probing a multi-million dollar fire which broke out at a hardware in Barrackpore on Thursday evening.

Losses at Fareed Baksh Hardware and Construction Company of Cumuto Road North, Barrackpore have so far been estimated at $5 million. Investigators say not only did the stock in the hardware go up in flames, but a number of high end vehicles parked on the compound were destroyed.



According to a police report, at 6 pm, smoke was seen coming from inside the hardware store and an alarm was raised. Appliances from the Princes Town Fire Station and Mon Repos Sub Station responded. They were able to bring the blaze under control and confine it to the hardware area.



Six vehicles, three cars including a Porsche Cayenne and an Mazda X5, a panel van and two pick-up vans were also destroyed.



The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Yesterday officers from the Fire Prevention Department (South) visited the scene in search of clues. Barrackpore police is investigating.







