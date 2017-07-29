A d v e r t i s e m e n t

WASA gets new CEO

Saturday, July 29 2017

The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Dr Ellis Burris, said that, like anyone else, he was approaching his new position with enthusiasm. He said, to the best of his ability, his input would be to try to make things better for everyone in the country.

Dr Burris’ appointment was announced yesterday by WASA’s board of commissioners and will take effect from August 1, 2017.



In a statement, WASA said he was chosen after an extensive local and international recruitment process guided by external consultants.



Dr Burris was previously permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tobago Development and deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities as well as chief administrator in the Tobago House of Assembly.



He was awarded the Trinidad & Tobago Presidential Award of Merit – Gold, for outstanding performance in the Public Service and has a PhD in Civil Engineering; an MSc in Structural Engineering and a wealth of training and qualifications relevant to public administration and the water and wastewater sector, according to the WASA statement.



While congratulating Dr Burris on his appointment, WASA has extended its appreciation to Alan Poon King who acted as Chief Executive Officer during the search for the new CEO.







