|Saturday, July 29 2017
The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Dr Ellis Burris, said that, like anyone else, he was approaching his new position with enthusiasm. He said, to the best of his ability, his input would be to try to make things better for everyone in the country.
Dr Burris’ appointment was announced yesterday by WASA’s board of commissioners and will take effect from August 1, 2017.
