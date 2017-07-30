A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Kambon to PoS merchants: Respect Emancipation

by Shane Superville Sunday, July 30 2017

CHAIRMAN of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon is urging business owners in downtown Port of Spain to respect the occasion of Emancipation Day and close their stores early in order to facilitate the annual parade.

Kambon was speaking at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at the Grand Stand, Queens Park Savannah on Friday night. He said each year, participants and coordinators of the parade find themselves at odds with congestion in the nation’s capital as many business places are open.



“I would like to politely ask the downtown business community to respect the occasion as they feel the need to make another dollar off of my people,” Kambon said.



Kambon said by keeping their businesses open, merchants are also inconveniencing their employees who wish to participate in celebrations but may be fearful they will lose their jobs.



“I see this as a gross disrespect as many of these same merchants don’t see it fit to open their stores on Christmas Day.” Also featuring at the opening ceremony was Miss Universe 1977 Janelle “Penny” Commissiong- Chow who was presented with a plaque commemorating 40 years since her historic win as the first black person to take the title. Commissiong-Chow said she felt overwhelmed with the award. She said the perception of beauty has changed since her crowning as many people of African descent have taken more pride in their appearance and their heritage.



“Forty years ago I became the first woman of African lineage to become Miss Universe. I was able to reach into the African diaspora and instil a level of pride in themselves. Just as Emancipation Day has displaced the previously celebrated Discovery Day, which celebrated colonialism, so are our old mindsets being displaced by a more conscious sense of self.” The event also featured performances from veteran pannist, Ken “Professor” Philmore, Nehilet Blackman and the San Juan South Cultural Organisation.







