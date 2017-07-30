|Home » News »
|Sunday, July 30 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE EMPEROR Valley Zoo welcomed two new animals on Friday night - a pair of zebras.
The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ZSTT), in a release yesterday, announced the safe arrival of the zebras. The animals landed at 8pm on Friday night and on hand to receive them were Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and ZSTT president Gupte Lutchmedial.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.048 sek.