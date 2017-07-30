Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Two zebras arrive at Emperor Valley Zoo

Sunday, July 30 2017 THE EMPEROR Valley Zoo welcomed two new animals on Friday night - a pair of zebras. The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ZSTT), in a release yesterday, announced the safe arrival of the zebras. The animals landed at 8pm on Friday night and on hand to receive them were Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and ZSTT president Gupte Lutchmedial.



Accompanying the animals on their journey was John Seyjagat, the ZSTT’s international director, the release said.



Lutchmedial in a statement yesterday morning said: “The zebras have adjusted nicely in its enclosure and our thanks to John for looking after their well being on the journey overland from Texas and by air from Miami.” “The ZSTT is committed to enhancing our guest experiences and this newest arrival to our African Exhibit is in keeping with our strategic thrust.”



