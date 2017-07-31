A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Your son was just murdered

by Shane Superville Monday, July 31 2017

GRIEVING over the murder of her son, Iesha Archer took to Facebook yesterday, revealing that she was in church praying when she got a text stating her son Hakimeel Harrichand, 23, had just been murdered.

Archer expressed her sorrow via a ‘live’ video feed on her Facebook account in which she called on youths to lay down their weapons.



“I will pray and ask God to forgive the person who pulled the trigger and killed my child.



“My son was going through a lot. He was searching for God.



Last year I had to bury another of my sons and here I have to come once again and bury another. I was in church sitting down when I got a text message saying they kill my child,” Archer said.



Archer also directed her emotions at her son’s murderer and urged the perpetrator to seek forgiveness from God.



“I wish this video could go viral all over so that Mr Gunman can see it.



“Go to God and ask God for peace because you all don’t understand.” According to reports, Harrichand of Carenage was last seen sitting at the corner of St Paul Street and Block 8 in East Port of Spain sometime before 1 am yesterday.



Residents reported hearing loud explosions and later notified the police.



Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region I), responded and discovered Harrichand’s bullet-riddled body face down on the ground.



He was rushed to Port of Spain General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigators have yet to establish a motive for the killing.



Newsday spoke to relatives who said that in the days leading up to his death, Harrichand said he kept feeling as if his days were numbered. No relative could say why anyone would want Harrichand dead.



However, sources within the community claim that Harrichand ran afoul of the ‘Rasta City’ gang and was executed. Up to press time, no arrest was made.



In an unrelated incident, a Diego Martin man was shot and wounded in Farm Road, Diego Martin.



According to sources, Wallace Quashie, 26, was liming with friends at about 11 pm when they where approached by a gunman who shot Quashie. Residents notified the West End police and officers responded.



Quashie was first taken to the St James Hospital but was later transferred to the General Hospital where he remains warded in critical condition.







