|Home » News »
|Monday, July 31 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
DESPITE a relatively slow start to the Emancipation Village Food Fair, vendors managed to draw an impressive crowd by late afternoon at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday. The event, which featured over a dozen different caterers and vendors showcased various authentic African and local delicacies at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village.
However, while scheduled to begin at 10 am, challenges in transport and a brief power outage delayed activities until midday. This did not dampen spirits as vendors showed their skill preparing some favourite local dishes such as bake and shark, buljol and fried chicken, as well as authentic African cuisine such as Goat water, a broth prepared from seasoned goat meat and vegetables and Joffol rice, a seasoned tomato rice dish from Nigeria.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.056 sek.