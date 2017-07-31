Newsday Logo
Emancipation Village food fair a hit Monday, July 31 2017
Emancipation Village food fair a hit

by Shane Superville Monday, July 31 2017

DESPITE a relatively slow start to the Emancipation Village Food Fair, vendors managed to draw an impressive crowd by late afternoon at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday. The event, which featured over a dozen different caterers and vendors showcased various authentic African and local delicacies at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village.

However, while scheduled to begin at 10 am, challenges in transport and a brief power outage delayed activities until midday. This did not dampen spirits as vendors showed their skill preparing some favourite local dishes such as bake and shark, buljol and fried chicken, as well as authentic African cuisine such as Goat water, a broth prepared from seasoned goat meat and vegetables and Joffol rice, a seasoned tomato rice dish from Nigeria.

In addition to delicacies, patrons also had a wide variety of clothing and cosmetics booths available as patrons including several tourists could be seen milling around, observing some of the traditional African wear and sampling the local cuisine.

In the late afternoon, patrons were also treated to the sounds of various steel bands as they did their shopping.

Newsday spoke to several vendors who said that while this year’s Food fair may have gotten off to a late start, they were pleased with the response from public.

Dala Obika owner and proprietor of ‘D’s Menu’ and first time entrant said that she was overwhelmed from the support received from the patrons and other vendors and said that she would be returning next year.

(See Page 16A)

