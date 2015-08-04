A d v e r t i s e m e n t

LIFE FOR CHOPPING WIFE

JADA LOUTOO Tuesday, August 1 2017

A HIGH COURT judge yesterday issued a stern warning to men who perpetrate domestic violence against their partners when the relationship ends — you will be punished for your crime.

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine issued the warning as she sentenced a man to life in prison for chopping his girlfriend in 2010.



The court ordered that the man not be released before 20 years.



Justice Brown-Antoine told Vernon James, 56, that the court is imposing a lengthy prison term as she fears if James is released, he would kill his estranged girlfriend.



“The court is of the view that if this prisoner is released, he may once again harm the virtual complainant. His intention at the time of this incident was to kill her. He did not achieve that aim but the court fears if released he will bring it to pass,” Justice Brown-Antoine said.



She also said the sentence must act as a deterrent to potential offenders. “It must reflect the court’s abhorrence of the prevalence of domestic violence in society. Persons in relationships that have ended must be deterred from thinking they must punish their partners for ending the relationship,” she warned.



It was James’ third conviction for assault against his estranged partner. He was convicted for attacks on the woman whose name was kept private because of the circumstances of the case. The woman was a fire officer who after the 2010 attack, could no longer work as she was diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. “Although the wounds inflicted were not life threatening they left a permanent impact on the physical and mental well-being of the virtual complainant,” the judge said.



The woman’s left little finger was severed, she experiences headaches and sensitivity from the chop wounds to her head, especially when combing or touching her hair. She has also a very limited use of her right hand and the bones in her elbows are shattered.



Justice Brown-Antoine in sentencing James, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in May — two weeks into the trial — said he had threatened the woman saying, “If I can’t have you, I will kill you and myself.” According to the prosecution’s case, the woman was at her home which she shared with one of her daughters, the daughter’s boyfriend and her grandchild in San Juan. On February 18, 2010, she and her daughter were getting ready to go to the Police Station to make a report about death threats she received from James earlier that day.



James grabbed his victim, pulled her to the ground in a drain and chopped her on the head, hands and cut off a piece of her finger. The woman spent about three weeks in the hospital.



In her ruling, Justice Brown-Antoine said, “the court is of the view that such acts of domestic violence are rampant in our society.



A message must be sent that citizens must not resort to violence to solve their personal differences and settle domestic disputes.” At the end of yesterday’s proceedings, the victim thanked the judge and the prosecution for bringing her justice. Nigel Pilgrim and Giselle Heller prosecuted while Rudyard Davidson defended James.







