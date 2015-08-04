A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Daddy rapes mommy

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, August 1 2017

FIVE children were left traumatised after they witnessed their father raping their mother on the hood of the man’s car, along a lonely track in Wallerfield early yesterday morning.

According to reports, the woman who has been estranged from her children’s father for some time, was at her home in North Trinidad on Saturday night when her seven-year-old son, the youngest of the five, told her: “Daddy outside and he wants to talk to you.” The victim told police that when she went outside, she saw the man seated in his car with their five children in the back seat.



The woman said that he gestured to her to sit in the front seat so he could have a word with her.



The woman got into the car and the man drove off saying he was taking all of them for a drive. Police said the woman told the man to stop the car and let her and the children off. As he continued driving, she protested, saying the house was not properly secured since she did not know she and the children would be going for a drive.



The man drove to a narrow track off Moonan Road in Wallerfield shortly before 1 am. Police said that the man ordered the children’s mother out of the car. As the children watched, he proceeded to sexually assault the woman on the hood of the car.



Following the rape, the woman was ordered back into the vehicle and driven to her home.



She later made a report to the district police and was taken to a medical institution to be examined and treated. Police investigators, who have been given the suspect’s name and home address, have not been able to apprehend him despite several searches conducted over the weekend. The Police Service’s Victims Support Unit will provide counselling for both the rape victim and her children.



Investigations are continuing.







