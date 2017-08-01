A d v e r t i s e m e n t

16 Venezuelans caught in Tobago

Tuesday, August 1 2017

TWO pirogues were intercepted and their crew of 16 Venezuelan nationals detained by members of the Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon in Tobago waters.

According to reports, at about 4.45 pm, the Coast Guard vessel TTS Speyside was on routine patrol when crew sighted two vessels, the Don Miguel and Don Meke, approximately seven nautical miles off the coast of Castara Bay.



Newsday understands that when the Speyside intercepted the vessels, their crew began hauling in lines and securing fishing equipment. Both vessels were subsequently boarded and searched. Members of the Coast Guard recovered a quantity of fish and it was later revealed that the vessels were operating in Tobago waters for the past two days.



The vessels have since been lodged at the Coast Guard’s Operations Base in Scarborough pending further investigations.



A release issued by the Tobago House of Assembly yesterday said that the division intends to work closely with the Coast Guard and related agencies in establishing marine dominance and securing TT’s maritime boundaries.







