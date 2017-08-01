|Home » News »
|Tuesday, August 1 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
TWO pirogues were intercepted and their crew of 16 Venezuelan nationals detained by members of the Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon in Tobago waters.
According to reports, at about 4.45 pm, the Coast Guard vessel TTS Speyside was on routine patrol when crew sighted two vessels, the Don Miguel and Don Meke, approximately seven nautical miles off the coast of Castara Bay.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.053 sek.