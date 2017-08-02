Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Missing bank clerk returns home

Wednesday, August 2 2017 MISSING Republic Bank clerk Nikisha Winter-Roach has returned home. According to police, Winter- Roach, 36, who was reported missing on July 26, was found with her hands bound at Edinburgh 500 Chaguanas, close to where she lives.



In a series of tweets on its Twitter account yesterday, the TT Police Service said the bank employee was found in ‘an apparent disoriented state in the vicinity of her home and was recognised by her neighbour.’ The TTPS also tweeted that the Anti Kidnapping Unit was notified at 7 am.



Sources said her feet were bound and her brother Jason Winter-Roach said in a Facebook post that his sister was dropped off at her home and taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where she was medically examined.



He said the family was told by paramedics that her ‘vitals are good’ and she was lucid and was experiencing some discomfort at her feet where she appeared to have been bound.



Winter-Roach also said he was waiting for further updates after medical and police personnel conducted their investigations.



Efforts to reach the family yesterday were unsuccessful.



Winter-Roach worked at the Glencoe branch of Republic Bank. She was last seen on Wednesday last at about 5.20 am at her home and a missing person report was made later that day at about 4.30 pm by a close male friend. Relatives said she did not go to work that day as she said she was feeling unwell.



Police are continuing with investigations



