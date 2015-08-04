Newsday Logo
Creative outlets can reduce crime Wednesday, August 2 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Creative outlets can reduce crime

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Wednesday, August 2 2017

The Queen’s Park Savannah hosted the annual Youth Day celebrations of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) on Monday.

As part of the committee’s Pan African Festival programme, the event saw hundreds of children participate in educational workshops on rapso, drama, stilt-walking, African drumming and storytelling to name a few.

The event was conducted by the Youth Arm of the committee, with Programme Officer at the ESCTT, Kadija Dyer coordinating the event.

The Savannah was outfitted with various tents where the workshops were held and established boards with educational information on great Pan African thinkers and leaders such as Marcus Garvey and Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Speaking with Newsday at the event, rapso artist and conductor of the rapso workshop Curious Ringo, Rae-Anthony Samora, said the Youth Day serves as an educational one-day camp for the children. “These children are very energetic and this program is to get them interested in culture.

They need guidance and more programmes like these are needed throughout the entire year,” he said.

He added that there were not enough ventures in the country to showcase the dynamic nature of African culture to children.

Samora believes programmes that educate and involve children in cultural activities can “definitely” reduce crime. He also said, “They need to see that there are avenues for them to express themselves and they need to know that these avenues can open possibilities for them. It’s like unleashing a hidden talent. Through these types of programmes, we can help them express themselves.” Asked if African culture is appreciated in Trinidad and Tobago, Samora said, “Yes but not enough. Everybody has a part to play in the appreciation of the culture. We can’t lay the blame on just the Government or just the people. It’s a lack of knowledge as well. We put down the mantle and then pick it back up and every time we do that, it’s a long process.” On the topic of rapso, Samora said the genre isn’t played enough to be well known. “Rapso is local rap.

The chantwell or call-and-response element of it is used in almost everything; from soca to protests. Now, money and spotlight are not the love of the art but the genre isn’t played enough for people to recognise it.” Samora added that children need to be empowered to speak, especially during the prevalent violence against them. “That’s what rapso does; empowers you to speak. Not knocking the other elements because drama helps you express yourself and face the world, storytelling is important and music helps you connect with other things.”



Creation time: 0.051 sek.