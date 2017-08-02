A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ana-Lissa Jack Wednesday, August 2 2017

CHIEF of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath Hernandez said yesterday the community was not asking Government to solely fund their celebrations for the one-off holiday on October 13.

Speaking at the SRFP’s smoke ceremony at the community’s centre in Arima yesterday, Hernandez said at the launch of the celebrations recently he was asked how much it would cost to host the celebrations in October and his response was $3 million.



Yesterday he said the community expects to spend much less since they may get venues and services for free and stressed that the community was not asking the Government to give them the estimated $3 million.



“We are asking the government to assist to whatever extent that they can,” he said. Hernandez also called on corporate TT to support the venture. Other fund raising efforts include bar-b-que, t-shirt, bookmark and limited edition stamp sales.



“All of these will add to the revenue pool to make up the funds needed to carry out our celebrations and various planned events.



This is a one-off holiday. It is not an annual event like what all the other major ethnic groups have,” he said as he also called for support from the wider community.







