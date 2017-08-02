|Home » News »
Wednesday, August 2 2017
CHIEF of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath Hernandez said yesterday the community was not asking Government to solely fund their celebrations for the one-off holiday on October 13.
Speaking at the SRFP’s smoke ceremony at the community’s centre in Arima yesterday, Hernandez said at the launch of the celebrations recently he was asked how much it would cost to host the celebrations in October and his response was $3 million.
