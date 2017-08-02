Newsday Logo
CLF shareholders: Govt dropped the ball Wednesday, August 2 2017
CLF shareholders: Govt dropped the ball

Wednesday, August 2 2017

UNITED Shareholders Limited (USL) chairman Kirk Carpenter yesterday alleged that Government “dropped the ball” regarding an extension of the CL Financial (CLF) shareholders agreement. In a release, Carpenter claimed statements made by former minister in the ministry of finance Mariano Brown were correct. Carpenter claimed the shareholders nevers received the extension of the agreement to sign on August 31, 2016 as indicated in a statement from the Finance Ministry on July 28.

He said the Price Waterhouse Cooopers Project Rebirth plan was submitted on January 6 to the ministry but the shareholders agreement extension was only provided to the shareholders on February 23.

Carpenter said the shareholders do not draft the extension. In its statement, the ministry said the last extension to the shareholders’ agreement expired on August 31, 2016.

The ministry said the Project Rebirth plan was submitted four months later in January.

At a post-Cabinet news conference on July 27, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said “mischief-makers” are misrepresenting the facts about Government’s decision to petition the High Court to appoint a provisional liquidator for CLF.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is expected to make a comprehensive statement this week in response to subsequent claims raised by the shareholders

