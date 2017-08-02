|Home » News »
|Wednesday, August 2 2017
UNITED Shareholders Limited (USL) chairman Kirk Carpenter yesterday alleged that Government “dropped the ball” regarding an extension of the CL Financial (CLF) shareholders agreement. In a release, Carpenter claimed statements made by former minister in the ministry of finance Mariano Brown were correct. Carpenter claimed the shareholders nevers received the extension of the agreement to sign on August 31, 2016 as indicated in a statement from the Finance Ministry on July 28.
He said the Price Waterhouse Cooopers Project Rebirth plan was submitted on January 6 to the ministry but the shareholders agreement extension was only provided to the shareholders on February 23.
