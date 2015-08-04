A d v e r t i s e m e n t

DEATH OVER WOMAN

By NEWSDAY REPORTER Thursday, August 3 2017

AN AROUCA man was bounced down by his own car and killed on Tuesday in what police said was a case of a brawl over a woman, between the victim another man, with whom the woman has a child.

Police are saying that Akeem ‘Bean’ Reid, 25, and a group of friends left a house party on Monday night when he decided to pay a visit to a lady friend at her St John Road in St Augustine.



After liming for several hours, the woman invited Reid to spend the night with her, with his friends being told they could stay in the porch.



At 8 am on Tuesday, while the men were all asleep, the woman received a call from the father of one of her children informing her that he was on his way. The woman quickly woke up the men and told them they all had to leave. As the men were exiting the house, the other man was arriving. A heated argument ensued.



The man, livid at seeing the men in the house, grabbed the keys to Reid’s car and flung it through a window. The man then contacted his friends who live not too far. What at first started as a cuss-out with some jostling turned into a full brawl with the Reid and his friend fighting the woman’s child father and his associates on the roadway.



One of the child father’s associates, police said, grabbed the car keys, got into Reid’s car and drove at high speed towards the fighting men who scattered. The car bounced down Reid who was flung several feet in the air. He was later taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he was treated and warded. He died several hours later.



Reid’s mother Karen Henry yesterday said she used to joke with her son that his ‘hot-bloodedness’ would lead to his demise.



Describing her son as a jack of all trades, Henry said he recently registered a business and had tendered with several regional corporations seeking a contract.



“They killed my only child,” Henry said. “He went to YTEPP to make something of himself.



He learned business management and was innovative.” Henry said that her son and the woman were in a relationship for the past five months but she (Henry) was not aware that the woman had children for other men. No arrest has been made and Northern Division Homicide detectives are continuing investigations.



This is the second incident within the past month that a car was used as a murder weapon. On Sunday July 16, David Sancaro, 17, was knocked down and runover, twice, by a van driven by a man whom Sancaro and two other friends warned to stop beating a woman at the side of the road or they would call the police.



Sancaro was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital and the 38-year-old man was subsequently charged with the teen’s murder and has since appeared in court.







