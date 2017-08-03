|Home » News »
Thursday, August 3 2017
|
THERE are no indigenous or foreign terrorist groups operating in TT. The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry underscored this point in a statement yesterday.
The ministry said the United States State Department’s 2016 Country Report on Terrorism indicated that in addition to the absence of any terrorist groups in this country, the National Security Ministry has established an inter-agency National Counter-terrorism working group which is working on a national counter-terrorism strategy.
