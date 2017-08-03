A d v e r t i s e m e n t

US: No terrorists in TT

Thursday, August 3 2017

THERE are no indigenous or foreign terrorist groups operating in TT. The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry underscored this point in a statement yesterday.

The ministry said the United States State Department’s 2016 Country Report on Terrorism indicated that in addition to the absence of any terrorist groups in this country, the National Security Ministry has established an inter-agency National Counter-terrorism working group which is working on a national counter-terrorism strategy.



The ministry said the US government has noted TT role as a willing counter-terrorism partner and actively shares information with TT in developing key counter-terrorism strategies.



Areas of key concern which are being aggressively addressed include enhancing legislation, strengthening border security and law enforcement and developing new strategies to deal with new elements of criminality.



The ministry said TT’s commitment to combat terrorist financing is reflected in this country’s membership in key financial action task force bodies and TT criminalising the offence of terrorist financing.



Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi held the chairmanship of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force for part of 2016.



The ministry said TT is seeking to improve its anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism framework.



In addition, TT actively participates in regional security initiatives. The ministry reaffirmed TT’s commitment to working with the US, “to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.”



