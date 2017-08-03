Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » US: No terrorists in TT Thursday, August 3 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


US: No terrorists in TT

Thursday, August 3 2017

THERE are no indigenous or foreign terrorist groups operating in TT. The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry underscored this point in a statement yesterday.

The ministry said the United States State Department’s 2016 Country Report on Terrorism indicated that in addition to the absence of any terrorist groups in this country, the National Security Ministry has established an inter-agency National Counter-terrorism working group which is working on a national counter-terrorism strategy.

The ministry said the US government has noted TT role as a willing counter-terrorism partner and actively shares information with TT in developing key counter-terrorism strategies.

Areas of key concern which are being aggressively addressed include enhancing legislation, strengthening border security and law enforcement and developing new strategies to deal with new elements of criminality.

The ministry said TT’s commitment to combat terrorist financing is reflected in this country’s membership in key financial action task force bodies and TT criminalising the offence of terrorist financing.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi held the chairmanship of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force for part of 2016.

The ministry said TT is seeking to improve its anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism framework.

In addition, TT actively participates in regional security initiatives. The ministry reaffirmed TT’s commitment to working with the US, “to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • DEATH OVER WOMAN
 • A Chaguaramas History
 • Panmen not paid since Carnival
 • Nutrimix celebrates international certification
 • September premier for bmobile-sponsored ‘Green Days by the River’
 • CDA wins injunction

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.