Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Mass evacuation after Atlantic gas leak Thursday, August 3 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Mass evacuation after Atlantic gas leak

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, August 3 2017

THREE people had to seek medical attention following a gas leak at Train Three of Atlantic’s LNG facility at Point Fortin which led to the evacuation of all staff members of the facility.

Police said the three were taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where they were being treated up to press time.

Two of the three are employed with sub contractor Scaffolding Manufacturers (Trinidad) Ltd, while the third works with janitorial and cleaning service company Europa. They all complained of nausea and difficulty breathing.

Police said the leak occurred at 10.45 am and workers were quickly evacuated. Workers at nearby companies Trinmar Operations as well as Petrotrin were also evacuated after the alarm was triggered.

Atlantic LNG Media Communications Officer Billson Hainsley subsequently issued a media release confirming there was a hydrocarbon release at the facility.

The company’s response and safety systems were immediately activated as per their design and all staff at the facility were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Hainsley stated. “Within 20 minutes the incident was brought under control and technical teams are currently conducting checks.

The all-clear was given and Atlantic is in the process of advising relevant stakeholders, including the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and the community,” the release stated. ASP Harry together with Sgt Haynes visited the scene and spoke with company officials.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • DEATH OVER WOMAN
 • A Chaguaramas History
 • Panmen not paid since Carnival
 • Nutrimix celebrates international certification
 • September premier for bmobile-sponsored ‘Green Days by the River’
 • CDA wins injunction

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.055 sek.