Mass evacuation after Atlantic gas leak

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, August 3 2017

THREE people had to seek medical attention following a gas leak at Train Three of Atlantic’s LNG facility at Point Fortin which led to the evacuation of all staff members of the facility.

Police said the three were taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where they were being treated up to press time.



Two of the three are employed with sub contractor Scaffolding Manufacturers (Trinidad) Ltd, while the third works with janitorial and cleaning service company Europa. They all complained of nausea and difficulty breathing.



Police said the leak occurred at 10.45 am and workers were quickly evacuated. Workers at nearby companies Trinmar Operations as well as Petrotrin were also evacuated after the alarm was triggered.



Atlantic LNG Media Communications Officer Billson Hainsley subsequently issued a media release confirming there was a hydrocarbon release at the facility.



The company’s response and safety systems were immediately activated as per their design and all staff at the facility were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Hainsley stated. “Within 20 minutes the incident was brought under control and technical teams are currently conducting checks.



The all-clear was given and Atlantic is in the process of advising relevant stakeholders, including the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and the community,” the release stated. ASP Harry together with Sgt Haynes visited the scene and spoke with company officials.







