Thursday, August 3 2017
THREE people had to seek medical attention following a gas leak at Train Three of Atlantic’s LNG facility at Point Fortin which led to the evacuation of all staff members of the facility.
Police said the three were taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where they were being treated up to press time.
