A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Please help my son

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, August 3 2017

A single mother is pleading for financial help to accompany her 12-yearold son Daniel Robinson to Colombia for an eye operation this month-end.

Mother of two Zola Purah, 31, estimated the accommodation at US $20,000 as well as the airfare at almost TT $6,000 (return) per person.



Purah of Enterprise, Chaguanas, is hoping that with the assistance of some Good Samaritans, her son would no longer have to undergo another operation again in his life.



When he was two months old, Daniel fell and fractured his skull. Some months later an abscess formed on his right eye. Since then, Daniel, a pupil of the Cunupia Government Primary School underwent seven operations in Trinidad and two in Colombia.



“Since 2015, Daniel has had a silicone tube in his eye and the operation in Colombia will be his final,” Purah said.



Airline tickets are $5,936 per person and if people are willing to purchase them for us, we will be very grateful.” She said she must spend two weeks there for Daniel to recuperate before they return home.



“We don’t have that kind of money __ US$ 20,000 __ for accommodation.



Two years ago, we lost our home in a fire and had to start back from scratch. Daniel will be in standard five next month and he is a good boy.” She publicly thanked the Hope of a Miracle (HOAM) Foundation which paid for the operation via its children health programme founded in March 2006 by Hispanic Women in Trinidad and Tobago.



Anyone willing to assist Purah can send money to her RBC account number __ 100085172251431.



“Time is running out and we are trying to get the tickets by August 19. My son went through too much already. Please help us. We need the help,” Purah pleaded.







