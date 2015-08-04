Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Please help my son Thursday, August 3 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Please help my son

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Thursday, August 3 2017

A single mother is pleading for financial help to accompany her 12-yearold son Daniel Robinson to Colombia for an eye operation this month-end.

Mother of two Zola Purah, 31, estimated the accommodation at US $20,000 as well as the airfare at almost TT $6,000 (return) per person.

Purah of Enterprise, Chaguanas, is hoping that with the assistance of some Good Samaritans, her son would no longer have to undergo another operation again in his life.

When he was two months old, Daniel fell and fractured his skull. Some months later an abscess formed on his right eye. Since then, Daniel, a pupil of the Cunupia Government Primary School underwent seven operations in Trinidad and two in Colombia.

“Since 2015, Daniel has had a silicone tube in his eye and the operation in Colombia will be his final,” Purah said.

Airline tickets are $5,936 per person and if people are willing to purchase them for us, we will be very grateful.” She said she must spend two weeks there for Daniel to recuperate before they return home.

“We don’t have that kind of money __ US$ 20,000 __ for accommodation.

Two years ago, we lost our home in a fire and had to start back from scratch. Daniel will be in standard five next month and he is a good boy.” She publicly thanked the Hope of a Miracle (HOAM) Foundation which paid for the operation via its children health programme founded in March 2006 by Hispanic Women in Trinidad and Tobago.

Anyone willing to assist Purah can send money to her RBC account number __ 100085172251431.

“Time is running out and we are trying to get the tickets by August 19. My son went through too much already. Please help us. We need the help,” Purah pleaded.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • DEATH OVER WOMAN
 • A Chaguaramas History
 • Panmen not paid since Carnival
 • Nutrimix celebrates international certification
 • September premier for bmobile-sponsored ‘Green Days by the River’
 • CDA wins injunction

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.