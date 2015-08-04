Newsday Logo
Home » News » Rape trial for man who married victim Friday, August 4 2017
Banner


Rape trial for man who married victim

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Friday, August 4 2017

A SAN Fernando magistrate yesterday committed a man to stand trial at the High Court on eight counts of sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl back in 2011.

Only last year, the accused who has been out on bail while the case was ongoing, married his victim and they are now living together in South Trinidad.

The accused celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday while his victim is now 20. WPC Knights of the San Fernando Police Station charged him with the offences, all of which were laid indictably.

The charges alleged that for a period of eight months in 2011, the man had sexual intercourse with the minor at a house in South Trinidad.

At the time, the girl was a Form One student while the accused was 27-years-old. In 2015, the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) commenced in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court before then Deputy Chief Magistrate Mark Wellington who retired last year, while the inquiry was not yet completd.

As such, the case went before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine and proceeded started de novo (start over) in March of this year.

The prosecution called five witnesses including the rape victim. The woman was later deemed a ‘hostile witness’ by the prosecution. When the PI ended, the case was adjourned to yesterday for a decision.

Magistrate Antoine, at an in-camera (private) hearing yesterday, overruled defence attorney Ainsley Lucky’s no-case submission and stated that although the court has deemed the virtual complainant a hostile witness, a prima facie case was made out against the accused and he would stand trial in the High Court. ble sitting of High Court. She granted the accused $100,000 bail with a surety to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace.



