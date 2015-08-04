|Home » News »
THREE policewomen are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today charged with three offences arising out of an incident which occurred on January 30.
The officers including an Inspector with 20 years service, a Sergeant and a Corporal were ordered charged yesterday by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC. The three were detained on Tuesday by officers of the Police Service’s Professional Standards Bureau led by Sgt Bryon Daniel.
