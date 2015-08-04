A d v e r t i s e m e n t

3 policewomen charged

NALINEE SEELAL Friday, August 4 2017

THREE policewomen are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today charged with three offences arising out of an incident which occurred on January 30.

The officers including an Inspector with 20 years service, a Sergeant and a Corporal were ordered charged yesterday by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC. The three were detained on Tuesday by officers of the Police Service’s Professional Standards Bureau led by Sgt Bryon Daniel.



They were taken to the Belmont Police Station and placed in a cell. The arrests came after weeks of investigation. The Inspector and Sergeant were charged jointly with with perverting the course of justice while the Corporal was charged with taking no action knowing that a criminal offence was being committed.



On January 30, the Inspector was driving a vehicle assigned to the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) when it was struck by another vehicle. The Inspector discovered that her driver’s permit was expired and called the Sergeant who was asked to accompany her (the Inspector) to the Central Police Station, to falsely report that she (the Sergeant) was the driver of the CTU vehicle.



A Constable at the police station was asked to enter a false report in the police station diary but refused. The Corporal was then asked to do the deed and she complied. The Constable later made a formal complaint to the Professional Standards Bureau and investigations commenced.



Yesterday, the three policewomen were placed on an Identification Parade and after they were pointed out, formal charges were laid.







