|Friday, August 4 2017
FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said court-appointed liquidators will be investigating the true value of the beleaguered CL Financial (CLF) conglomerate. He said there will be an investigation into the leakage of some $1.1 billon from CL World Brands (CLWB) which was apparently used to settle debts owed by companies within CLF.
Imbert also said contrary to claims made by CLF founder Lawrence Duprey, the true cost of legal fees in the CLF matter was $250 million and not $3.5 billion. In addressing these issues at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Imbert identified Peter Permell and Carlton Reis as two of the “mouthpieces” for the shareholders. He said information available to Government shows Permell has no shares in CLF and cashed in his Clico policy in May 2012. Imbert said a search of the Companies Registry shows that Reis was appointed a director of Dalco Capital Management Company Ltd in 2015.
