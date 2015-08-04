|Home » News »
BANKER Mariano Browne, a former PNM minister in the ministry of finance, angrily refuted Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s allegation at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference that he (Browne) was a “mouthpiece” for others.
“Have you ever known me to speak for anyone? You ever know me to speak nicely on behalf of anybody,” an angry Browne said. Adding that he was like activists Afra Raymond and Peter Permell, in demanding accountability, Browne said, “I’m not speaking on behalf of anyone!” Further, Browne also defended himself against Imbert’s criticism of his (Browne) opinion column in a newspaper. Imbert complained that Browne’s article alleged $3.5 billion in “fees” surrounding the Clico bailout, with Imbert saying this sum in fact encompasses several items such as “funding”, so that “fees” makes up just $250 million.
