Two men shot dead in Caroni

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Saturday, August 5 2017

ON Monday, 31-year-old Ian Jordan and his wife Yudee Seepersad opened a mini mart outside their home at Herrera Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni.

The mini mart was supposed to be the start of a legacy for Seepersad and Jordan’s sixyear- old daughter, Isabella, and their unborn baby.



But on Thursday night, gunmen shot dead Jordan and 20-year-old Dillon Samuel, of Rabindranath Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni, in the same mini mart.



At the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, Seepersad said the business has to continue operating so Jordan’s dream of providing for his children could live on.



“That was always his goal in everything he did,” Seepersad said. “Even if today or tomorrow something happened to him, his children would have something. He was always set on making something for his children.” Seepersad said they had been buying goods and stockpiling the shelves of the mini mart since last weekend. Up to Thursday, hours before he was killed, Jordan and Seepersad were sourcing goods.



“He took pride and wanted everything to be in the mini mart. As fast as we got money, we would turn it over and get goods. He was the kind of person that believed if he was going to do something, he would do it to his best ability.” Reports are that Jordan and Dillon were sitting in the shop when, at about 9.30 pm, a Nissan Tiida car stopped at the parlour and gunmen emerged.



They opened fire on the two, killing them on the spot before escaping in their vehicle.



Up to press time yesterday, police were trying to ascertain a motive for the killings. Seepersad said her husband was someone who always stood up for what was right, and that may have been the cause of his death.



“He has a lot of partners that would be there for him, but there are others that found his presence was too strong.



He always stood up for what was right, and some people did not like that. They wanted him to conform and he did not conform. He would stand his ground. Other than that, he was respected in the village. There were falling outs with one or two people in the village, but I don’t know if those falling outs had anything to do with his death.” Relatives of Samuel, who worked at Car Search in St Augustine, believe he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. They described him as a quiet person who mostly kept to himself.



Samuel, they said, was accustomed to visiting Jordan to lime.



“He went there last night and was sitting in front and eating KFC when they pulled up and started shooting,” said one relative.



“He wasn’t involved in anything.



He never gave that kind of trouble. I used to have to talk to him, the same as any other young boy, but he was never disrespectful or anything like that.”



