|Saturday, August 5 2017
Panmen who were not paid their stipend for their appearance in the 2017 Panarama competition should be paid by the end of this month says National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Kenny De Silva.
In response to Thursday’s Newsday article on panmen not being paid yet, De Silva, in a release issued on Thursday night, said, “On the payment of the stipend for 2017, the NCC is also in the process of facilitating the issuing of the cheques which should be available for the pan players by the end of August 2017.” Meanwhile, the NCC is denying that it owes Pan Trinbago the sum of $4.5 million. Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz confirmed to Newsday yesterday that the NCC does not owe Pan Trinbago that sum, he said, it owes the pan players $4.5 million or even more.
