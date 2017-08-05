|Home » News »
Saturday, August 5 2017
|
FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said Clico policy shareholders chairman Peter Permell had no money due to him from Clico.
A statement issued by the ministry said Imbert noted comments made by Permell that he was still a policyholder and wanted the balance of money owed to him.
