Saturday, August 5 2017

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said Clico policy shareholders chairman Peter Permell had no money due to him from Clico.

A statement issued by the ministry said Imbert noted comments made by Permell that he was still a policyholder and wanted the balance of money owed to him.



The ministry said its records indicate that on May 22, 2012, Permell accepted the former People’s Partnership government’s offer for purchase of his Clico policies by virtue of deeds of assignment and declarations of trust in respect of two executive flexible premium annuities with Clico.



The ministry said Permell received the sum of $75,000 in cash for each policy with the rest being paid in bonds.



In full and final settlement in May 2012, Permell relinquished all claims to these policies.



The ministry said Permell signed a clear and unequivocal waiver of all future claims against Clico with respect to these policies.



The ministry said it had been advised that Permell no longer had any contractual relationship with Clico.



Permell has said he was neither a Clico nor a CLF shareholder.



However, he has maintained that he was a Clico policyholder



