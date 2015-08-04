A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Freeport Man Wins Bhagwansingh’s Car Competition

CAROL MATROO Saturday, August 5 2017

From over 7,000 entries one lucky Freeport man would drive away with a brand new Hyundai Elantra motor car from Massy Motors.

Sisnarine Heeralal dropped his lucky entry form at Bhagwansingh’s Changuanas branch.



The draw took place yesterday at Bhagwansingh’s Hardware in Sealots. It was an elated Heeralal who answered his phone yesterday when Bhagwansingh’s group marketing manager Baliram John called him to deliver the happy news.



“At first I couldn’t believe it. I felt really excited, I felt like ‘wow’,” said Heeralal, who works for a tele-optics company.



Heeralal said he was yet to reveal the good news to his family.



“My wife and two sons are in Canada at this time. I am just waiting for them to take out the photos and I will send them to her later,” he said. John said the competition was a promotion with Black and Decker, DeWalt and Stanley.



“We worked an alliance with them whereby we brought in tools at special prices to the customers of Trinidad and Tobago and at the same time we gave out vouchers for every purchase of $200 for a chance at winning this competition,” he said. The promotion ran for two and a half months at all branches of Bhagwansingh’s, including Dansteel, and John estimated that they received about 7,000 entries.



The entry forms were kept in locked tanks and were emptied into a barrel where the winning voucher was drawn in the presence of the public. John said all requirements were met by the National Lotteries Control Board.



“It was a successful promotion because we would have sold a lot more tools because people would have wanted to have a better chance at winning and that would mean more entry forms,” he said.







