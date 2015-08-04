Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

COREY CONNELLY Sunday, August 6 2017 Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday urged trade union leaders to rejoin the National Tripartite Advisory Council to address the socio-economic challenges confronting the country. Speaking in the wake of Friday’s Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) mass rally in Port-of-Spain, Rowley gave no response to the labour leaders’ call for an audience with him within the next two weeks but appealed for their re-commitment to the council.



“The Government, with a wider responsibility for the entire population, would hope that the workers representatives would acknowledge the reality and outcomes of our strained circumstances and return to the tripartite approach enabled by the Government, rather than rely on threats, bombast, finger pointing and insults, since these invectives would do little to assist us in treating with the harsh realities of our current circumstances as a nation in the midst of an economic downturn which is driven largely by our location in external markets beyond our control,” he said in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister. “The Government is confident that if we air and address the difficulties together so that the burden is equitably shared by all, we would give ourselves the best chance to overcome the pressures and build the bright future that we all want for ourselves and as well as all others in the nation of Trinidad and Tobago which we so love, in good times and in periods of hardship. “ The trade union movement suspended its involvement from the tripartite council over the Government’s decision to dismantle the Tourism Development Company and create a regulatory body.



The council, comprising representatives from the Government and private sector, was established in March 2016, to devise solutions to the economic challenges plaguing the country.



Contrary to the views of the trade union leaders, Rowley said Government respected the labour movement as it seeks to highlight the plight of workers and the unemployed under the current difficult circumstances.



He added: “It is against this background and with this commitment to all workers and the wider national community that very early in the life of this administration, the Government took immediate steps to open the door to a collaborative platform of discussion and dialogue between Government, labour and the business sector.” Rowley said the tripartite, civil approach, through the genuine efforts of the council, “should provide the most meaningful forum to address the myriad challenges which all parties must face as we seek to overcome and survive the current economic crisis to which we have been exposed since 2015 and which is very likely to remain a factor in our circumstances well into the medium term.” The Prime Minister said Government was not unmindful of the stresses and strains exerted on the national population, especially those who face inadequate income earnings or who encounter the prospect of reduction in employment opportunities.



“It is, by now, common knowledge that these unfortunate circumstances are largely the effects and results of our country’s loss of very significant oil and gas revenues which the market no longer afford us at this time and until such time as we can make alternative arrangements for increased revenue growth or the market situation is reversed we will be required to act responsibly and try to do more with less than we have been accustomed to.”



