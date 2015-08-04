A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Stranded passenger restrained at Piarco airport

JULIEN NEAVES Sunday, August 6 2017

A WOMAN, allegedly stranded while waiting on a flight to Tobago, was restrained by airport security officers at the Piarco International Airport.

The incident was captured in a video that was posted on social media and reportedly occurred on Friday morning.



In the video, the woman, who was not identified, was approached by three security officers, two male and one female.



The female officer was seen attempting to touch the woman but she ducked under a retractable barrier and said, “You done lost your head.” When a male officer attempted to touch her she shouted, “Don’t touch me boy. You mad or what? Don’t let me cuff yuh in yuh face yuh know. Don’t touch me yuh know. Don’t touch me.” The female officer then tried to hold her from behind but she pulled away.



“Leggo meh ah say. Aye, aye, leggo me boy.” A struggle then ensued between the three officers and the woman. One of the male officers told her “stop resisting” and she continued to shout for them to let her go. “I want yuh damage meh.



I want yuh damage meh. Drag meh. Drag meh,” the woman said.



The video then ended and it was not clear whether the woman was arrested.



Sunday Newsday contacted a supervisor at airport security who was unable to provide further information. She referred this newspaper to the HR department which she said would not be in until tomorrow.



Another official said the video was being looked into.







