A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Tabaquite woman shot in the face

STACY MOORE Monday, August 7 2017

A WOMAN was shot in the face at her Tabaquite home on Saturday night. Police have arrested a male relative and up to yesterday he was being questioned about the incident which occurred at about 10.30 pm at the woman’s house in Diaz Road, Tabaquite.

The woman, Neera Bajan, 45, is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) in critical, but stable condition.



A police report said Bajan was in the living room of her home when she was approached by a 36 -yearold male relative.



An argument started and things escalated quickly with each of them shouting and hurling allegations against each other. Police said the man left the house and returned with a gun which he pointed at Bajan and shot her in the face.



The woman’s two young children were at a relative’s home at the time of the shooting. When Bajan was shot, she began to bleed profusely and according to the police report, the male relative fled the house.



Police said the suspect also lives at Diaz Road. Neighbours, who were alerted to the commotion, contacted Emergency Health Services and shortly after an abulance arrived on the scene. Police said Bajan, who sustained a gun shot wound to the face, was taken to the Couva Health Facility and subsequently transferred to the SFGH. She underwent surgery and was warded in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. An hour after the incident, police officers from the Brasso Police Station arrested the relative. He was taken to the police station where he was being interviewed about the incident.



Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 24-year-old man of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was shot to death early Saturday morning in what police believes was linked to a domestic dispute in which he intervened hours earlier.



Police reports said Keston Knights was returning home when he intervened in a domestic dispute between a couple just before midnight on Friday.







