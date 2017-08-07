A d v e r t i s e m e n t

US visitor wants lifeguards for Stone Haven Bay

Monday, August 7 2017

Thirty-eight-year-old Vijay Jaglal drowned at Stone Haven Bay, Black Rock, Tobago while spending the day with his family on Friday last.

According to reports, Jaglal was seen entering the water with his two step-daughters.



A few minutes later, one of his daughters got into difficulty.



It is believed he drowned while trying to save her.



One man who helped pull Jaglal out of the water is calling on authorities to assign lifeguards to that beach.



Abdoull Lasheen, an American citizen who is currently vacationing in Tobago told Newsday yesterday what happened on that day.



He said he was walking on the beach with a friend when he heard screaming but he thought it was just children playing on the beach until the screams grew louder.



“I just dropped everything and went into the ocean.



“I saw two girls near a float that got away from them so I grabbed the float and I was able to get them on it thank God and I got them to shore,” he said.



Lasheen said once the girls were safely to shore they screamed for their father but he could not see them.



A scuba instructor who was nearby went into the sea to look for Jaglal.



She pulled him from the bottom of the sea and with the help of Lasheen brought him to the shore.



He said what was frightening for him was the way the paramedics handled the situation.



“I witnessed first hand how nonchalant they were about the whole incident.



“The paramedics were strolling to the beach, there was no urgency whatsoever. The scuba instructor performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him for 15 minutes before they arrived. When they came, they placed him on the stretcher and put him in the ambulance and that was it,” he said.



Lasheen said that beach was a favourite of his and it needed a lifeguard.



“I really want people to be safe, we don’t want to lose more innocent lives,” he said.







