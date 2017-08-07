Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » US visitor wants lifeguards for Stone Haven Bay Monday, August 7 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


US visitor wants lifeguards for Stone Haven Bay

Monday, August 7 2017

Thirty-eight-year-old Vijay Jaglal drowned at Stone Haven Bay, Black Rock, Tobago while spending the day with his family on Friday last.

According to reports, Jaglal was seen entering the water with his two step-daughters.

A few minutes later, one of his daughters got into difficulty.

It is believed he drowned while trying to save her.

One man who helped pull Jaglal out of the water is calling on authorities to assign lifeguards to that beach.

Abdoull Lasheen, an American citizen who is currently vacationing in Tobago told Newsday yesterday what happened on that day.

He said he was walking on the beach with a friend when he heard screaming but he thought it was just children playing on the beach until the screams grew louder.

“I just dropped everything and went into the ocean.

“I saw two girls near a float that got away from them so I grabbed the float and I was able to get them on it thank God and I got them to shore,” he said.

Lasheen said once the girls were safely to shore they screamed for their father but he could not see them.

A scuba instructor who was nearby went into the sea to look for Jaglal.

She pulled him from the bottom of the sea and with the help of Lasheen brought him to the shore.

He said what was frightening for him was the way the paramedics handled the situation.

“I witnessed first hand how nonchalant they were about the whole incident.

“The paramedics were strolling to the beach, there was no urgency whatsoever. The scuba instructor performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him for 15 minutes before they arrived. When they came, they placed him on the stretcher and put him in the ambulance and that was it,” he said.

Lasheen said that beach was a favourite of his and it needed a lifeguard.

“I really want people to be safe, we don’t want to lose more innocent lives,” he said.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • CRUSHED ON TOW TRUCK
 • Gary Aboud hits back at Ancel Roget: Success is not a crime
 • Guns, drugs seized in Central; two men arrested
 • Women for HOPE donates $15,000 to Cancer Society
 • Act on human trafficking
 • BPTT empowers students to protect the environment

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.