Women for HOPE donates $15,000 to Cancer Society Monday, August 7 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Women for HOPE donates $15,000 to Cancer Society

Teneisha Sylvester Monday, August 7 2017

SATURDAY evening the Courtyard by Marriott was brought alive by the First Annual Poor Man’s Dinner and Appreciation Function.

The event was hosted by the Women for HOPE Cancer Committee to show appreciation to their many sponsors including: First Citizens Asset Management Limited, Carib Brewery Limited, Art Concepts Limited, HADCO Limited and Blue Waters Products Limited among others.

The Women for HOPE Cancer Committee held its first walk event back in 2008 in support of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS). This year they hosted their seventh walk and health fair around the Queen’s Park Savannah on July 21. The proceeds from the event, $15,000 was presented to TTCS’s general manager, Kevin Cox who expressed his appreciation for the work Women for HOPE is doing.

“We intend to continue this partnership with Women for HOPE because we are serious about what we do. The support of this committee goes a long way and the Cancer Society always advocates early screening for detection to help reduce the incidence of cancer,” said Cox.

Women for HOPE is led by a team of hardworking and passionate women who are focused on changing the lives of those affected by cancer. The vice president, Hassina Mohammed, in an interview with Newsday said, “We are focused on raising funds to help those affected by cancer. This year apart from our donation we decided to continue with our screening process, where we reach out to cancer patients who are in need of our assistance.” This year the committee’s focus has been expanded to incorporate the HOPE mantra, Honouring those lost but not forgotten, encouraging participants to Overcome through early detection and health screening, Participate through support of TTCS events and Empower through knowledge of healthy lifestyles, symptoms, treatments and self-check techniques.



