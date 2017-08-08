|Home » News »
|Tuesday, August 8 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) yesterday condemned as divisive, unfortunate and counter productive, the call by President of the Joint Trade Union Movement Ancel Roget for a boycott of businesses owned by the top one percent in society, during last Friday’s union march through the streets of Port of Spain.
In a statement, Amcham called on the trade unions to return to the Tripartite Council and said that economic and social decay has been the result in every country where a minority has been persecuted, in an attempt to shift power or influence to another group.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.053 sek.