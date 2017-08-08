Newsday Logo
Tuesday, August 8 2017
Divisive

Tuesday, August 8 2017

THE American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) yesterday condemned as divisive, unfortunate and counter productive, the call by President of the Joint Trade Union Movement Ancel Roget for a boycott of businesses owned by the top one percent in society, during last Friday’s union march through the streets of Port of Spain.

In a statement, Amcham called on the trade unions to return to the Tripartite Council and said that economic and social decay has been the result in every country where a minority has been persecuted, in an attempt to shift power or influence to another group.

The business group also said that Roget’s call was not in the interest of the very workers that the unions are supposed to represent.

Amcham, in the release said, “We acknowledge that trade unions have a very important part to play in protecting and promoting the rights and best interests of their members.

“This can only be done through dialogue leading to constructive solutions. In that regard, we too would like to see a return to multi party dialogue in a manner that allows all stakeholders to participate in a meaningful and constructive way.

The National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) was that vehicle, but it is not functioning as intended.

Amcham stands ready to assist and participate (in) its reformation to facilitate meaningful dialogue and a path forward.” The statement said that the world is in the midst of an economic crisis, with new political and social disruptions occurring almost daily and that at this time, the country needs leaders including those from within the trade union movement, who are willing to look past all differences and seek solutions to the challenges faced by the country.

“We believe that this is not the time for pointing fingers, but instead a time of increased collaboration and dialogue. Myopic viewpoints and unreasonable demands that seek to promote specific agendas rather that finding innovative solutions should not be the first course of action,” Amcham said.



